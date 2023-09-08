Lebanon Community Schools on e-learning after major power outage

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Friday will be an e-learning day for all Lebanon Community Schools students after a power outage knocked out electricity to more than 1,300 people.

Instructional materials will be on Canvas by 9 a.m., the school district said on Facebook.

The e-learning help desk will be available for tech support, but questions about lessons or resources should be directed to the classroom teacher.

LCSC says it’s possible e-learning could be canceled if power is not restored and students don’t have access to their tablets at home. In that case, students will be granted an extension to complete their e-learning assignments.

Parents should monitor their email and the school corporation’s website and social media pages for updates.