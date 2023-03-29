Search
Lebanon library closed Wednesday after shooting threat

A view in a library. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A Lebanon library was closed Wednesday due to a shooting threat.

On Tuesday at 6:11 p.m., The Boone County Communications Center received a call from the Indiana suicide hotline warning that they had just spoken to a person who was making threats towards the Lebanon Public Library.

The hotline reported that the subject was currently at the library and about to enter the building with a rifle and two pistols with the intent to cause harm to employees and any bystanders.

Police arrived, extensively searched the area, and didn’t locate anyone carrying firearms.

The Library announced on Facebook that it would be closed on Wednesday. It is expected to be re-opened to the public on Thursday.

