Lebanon Middle School evacuated after early morning bomb threat

Illuminated blue police lights atop a police patrol car. Lebanon Middle School was evacuated in the early morning of April 9, 2024, after the school received a bomb threat. (WISH Photo)

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A school in Lebanon was evacuated Tuesday after receiving a threat that bombs had been placed in the school.

Lebanon Middle School said in a statement to News 8 that the Lebanon Schools Police Department was alerted of the threat early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after receiving the threat, the school says they immediately enacted safety protocols, evacuating staff and the few students in the building to a safer location.

The Lebanon Police Department, along with school police officers, searched the building but could not find any explosives. The school was cleared by 8 a.m.

The school says through communicating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, they learned the threat was not made locally, as similar messages were received across the country in the past few days.

No one was injured during the incident.