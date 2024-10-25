Lebanon’s Stone Eater Bike Park officially opens

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A family-friendly mountain bike park was officially opened in Lebanon on Friday morning.

Stone Eater Bike Park is set to attract thousands locally and from across the Midwest.

Sitting 30-plus miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis, Stone Eater Bike Park will serve as a destination riding area with more than five miles of trails.

The park is designed for family-friendly riding, that will serve all levels of mountain biking.

“It’s a story of we were out here on a cold day in January of 2020 before the world changed, dreaming about what this could be with this piece of property,” said Kevin Krulick, city engineer for Lebanon

Lebanon officials estimate the park will serve the more than six million bike riders from the Midwest region as an event venue, training facility for NICA leagues, teams, coaches and student-athletes from around the country.

“We’re happy to finally be here,” Krulick said. Krulick continued talking about how this truly is for everyone. “It’s five miles of trails that anyone can ride. If you can balance on a bike, you can ride it.”

One unique feature is the trails will be for all weather types. The trail system was designed to be sustainable through all types of weather. Lebanon officials said even in the rain, sleet, snow and other conditions, the trail should be rideable.

“This trail will never closed,” Krulick said.

The parks name also pays homage to the past. The park is dedicated in honor of Chief Stone Eater. Chief Stone Eater was from the Wea tribe, and a war chief under the Tecumseh’s confederacy.

Chief Stone Eater also played important roles in the War of 1812, the Battle of Tippecanoe, the Siege of Fort Harrison, and beyond, including his role in several key armistice and treaty agreements.