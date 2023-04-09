Legislation would place traffic cameras in construction zones

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — House Bill 1015 would put cameras in active construction zones along interstates and divided highways to crack down on speeders.

“If you look over the last four years, the increase in accidents, they continue to grow. I think this will be a program that will lessen that.” said State Rep. Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie), the bill’s sponsor.

The cameras could be mounted to a trailer or light post and signs would warn drivers that they are under surveillance. Those caught driving 11 miles over the posted speed limit would be given a warning.

The second offense is a $75 citation, and $150 for each subsequent violation.

“The first time warning is where we are using the technology for enforcement,” said Pressel.

10 other states are also using this technology.

“Pennsylvania for example, when they implemented this, the very first year, they’ve seen about a 22 percent reduction in the accidents that were there, and the fatalities dropped by nearly 50 percent,” said Pressel.

The cameras are only allowed to take a picture of the license plate, not the driver, which will send the warning or ticket to the registered owner of the vehicle.

“A federal court has already ruled on this. You do not have a reasonable expectation of privacy if you are on a public highway,” said Pressel.

Changes were made to the bill that would exclude red light cameras. If the bill passes, it could be several more months before INDOT can get the cameras installed and running.