Lemonade Day celebrates 6 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lemonade Day of Greater Indianapolis is in their sixth year and their celebrating with their Community Champion initiative and two new events.

Preparations for “Lemonade Day” are kicking into gear. The initiative helps kids learn entrepreneurial skills, by marketing, funding and operating a lemonade stand for a day. Thursday, Indy Eleven hosted “Game Show Night” to help those kids raise start-up costs.

“Millions of dollars have been given back to the community by Indianapolis children in the last four years. The numbers are ridiculous. And tonight we raised money to help the kids start their lemonade stands on May 16th,” said radio show host and author Peter Dunn.

If your child is interested in registering to run a lemonade stand on May 16 click here.