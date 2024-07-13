Lemonade stands will benefit domestic violence survivors

The video attached features an interview with Tracy Clark, director of support services at Coburn Place, on the lemonade stand fundraiser during Daybreak.

(MIRROR INDY) — Coburn Place, a local domestic violence agency, will host lemonade stands to raise money for child survivors of domestic violence.

Coburn Place hopes to raise $25,000 in donations from the lemonade stands. The funds will help children in its program with back-to-school expenses, said Tracy Clark, director of support services at Coburn Place. That includes field trip fees, sports equipment and prom dresses.

“We have all experienced going back to school, getting new shoes, getting new supplies, and a lot of us experience that no problem,” Clark said. “ But there are a lot of children in our program due to financial abuse, that don’t have that same experience.”

If you go

The children-friendly lemonade stand will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18 at three locations:

Coburn Place, 604 E. 38th St.

Christ Church Cathedral on Monument Circle

Charles Schwab, 8332 Woodfield Crossing Lane.

A spiked lemonade stand for adults over 21 years old will open 5-9 p.m. July 19 at Hotel Tango, 702 Virginia Ave. Coburn Place will receive 20% of the bar sales for this event featuring specialty lemonade-inspired cocktails and mocktails, light bites and live music.

