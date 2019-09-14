Let’s bounce! Attraction to return to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The world’s largest bounce house will be back to Indianapolis next week.

The popular attraction will be at Waterman’s Family Farm at 7010 E. Raymond St. for two weekends in September. It was also at the attraction last September.

Tickets to enjoy the inflatable wonderland range from $16 to $28. Patrons have the choice between four different sessions. The sessions include: toddler, junior, bigger kid and adults only.

You can join in on the fun from Sept. 20-22 and Sept. 27-29.

The massive bounce house features giant slides, basketball hoops, obstacle runs and ball pits.

To learn more about the world’s biggest bounce house and to reserve your tickets, click here.