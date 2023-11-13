Let’s Groove: Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago to perform in Noblesville in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You can groove the night away to the sweet sounds of Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire when their co-headlining Heart & Soul tour stops in Indiana next summer.

The 30-city North American tour includes a performance at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

Fans can spend an evening singing along to classics like “Saturday in the Park” and “Shining Star” before both bands take the stage together for an unforgettable encore.

Tickets will be available starting with an exclusive Citi presale on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, EarthWindAndFire.com, and ChicagoTheBand.com

The 2024 concert calendar at Ruoff Music Center is filling up quickly, with Alanis Morisette, Hootie & the Blowfish, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and Tyler Childers set to stop in Noblesville next summer.