LGBTQ advocacy group holds equality rally outside archdiocese

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A rally for equality was held outside the Archdiocese of Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon.

About 100 people showed up to the rally, which was organized by Shelly's Voice, a student-run advocacy group formed after Roncalli High School suspended counselor Shelly Fitzgerald for her same-sex marriage.

Fitzgerald said, as of May, she is no longer an employee of Roncalli. After finding out about Fitzgerald's marriage, the archdiocese determined she was in breach of her contract.

People at Saturday's rally held signs that said "Love is love" and "Thank you, Brebeuf."

Many speakers took part in the rally that aimed to promote growth within the Catholic Church and spread a message of acceptance.

"It makes me really sad that there continues to be division within the Catholic Church and we want to continue helping bridge that gap through love and action and hope that others will follow our lead," Fitzgerald said Saturday.

The Archdiocese of Indianapolis released the following statement on the rally: