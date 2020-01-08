LGBTQ community weighs in on Human Rights Campaign scorecard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — LGBTQ advocates said Indianapolis has a lot more work to do to make the city more inclusive.

This comes after Indianapolis was ranked second in the state for LGBTQ inclusiveness.

The Circle City ranks second in the state when it comes to LGBTQ inclusiveness. According to the Human Rights Campaign’s recently released 2019 Municipal Equality Index scorecard.

“I’d say in the last 15 years I’ve certainly felt more comfortable being who I am,” said Chris Handberg, executive director of Indy Pride.

Out of the nine cities evaluated, Bloomington took the No. 1 spot.

“I think I’m a little disappointed that Indianapolis isn’t number one but at the same time,” he said, “I’m not surprised that we rank high on inclusivity of LGBTQ folks here in Indianapolis.”

Handberg said, over the last few years, huge strides have been made for gay and lesbian inclusiveness but not so much for the transgender community. Julie Walsh with Gender Nexus agrees.

“For me, the ranking of Indianapolis being second within the state is just problematic overall because the state of Indiana is still a very difficult place to live for people who are trans and nonbinary,” Walsh said.

The scorecard was broken down into categories. Some are nondiscrimination laws, municipal services​ and law enforcement. Indianapolis got 86 points out of 100 including a few more bonus points.

When you take a closer look at the scorecard law enforcement ranks the highest. However, transgender-inclusive health benefits and inclusive workplaces has a lower rating.

“When we think about conversations regarding gender we want to think about ‘Is gender justice and gender equity for all people?'” Walsh said.

Advocates said the city and state has a long history of LGBTQ leadership and are hopeful they’ll be able to focus on issues and make even more changes.