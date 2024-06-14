Library’s summer reading program partners with pets of IndyHumane

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This summer, children can turn over a new page in their lives with the Indianapolis Public Library’s summer reading program.

The program is turning to the dogs, cats and other potential pets at IndyHumane. The collaboration, aimed at promoting both reading and pet adoption, offers children the chance to engage with furry friends while fostering a love for books.

Katie Trennepohl, program manager for Indy Humane, and Devery North, school-age and family program specialist with the Indianapolis Public Library, discussed the initiative on Friday’s “Daybreak.” They were joined by Rolph, a lovable dog available for adoption.

Trennepohl highlighted the pet adoption events that will be at the library branches. “We’re very excited to take our Pet Adoption Wagon on the road. We’ve already had two events, with another coming up Tuesday at the Wayne Library. It’s exciting to bring animals like Rolph into the community where people may not normally get to see them.”

North talked about the library’s 2024 summer reading program. “Each year, we pick a theme for our summer reading program. This year, we decided on pets and wanted to make a meaningful connection for our readers within the community.

“Partnering with Indy Humane was a natural choice. We’re not just celebrating pets; we’re also promoting animal welfare, adoption, and fostering.”

The summer reading program, which runs through August, encourages children to read for 20 minutes a day. As they reach milestones on their way to 20 hours of reading, children can earn prizes. Registration is available online or at any library branch.

Additionally, the library offers its Paws to Read program, where children can practice reading skills by reading aloud to dogs. “It’s a fun and comforting way for kids to improve their reading,” North said.

The library’s programs extend beyond children. An adult summer reading program will allow parents to read alongside their kids, or even relive their youth with a good book. One of the all-ages programs this summer is Paws for a Cause, where participants can make tug toys and tie blankets to donate to IndyHumane.

Another program, Vet Adventures, will be offered in partnership with Purdue Extension, and teaches first aid for animals.

IndyHumane, 7929 Michigan Road, is open for adoptions every day except Monday. It also offers a low-cost spay-neuter clinic and a vaccination clinic for owned pets.

For children ages 8-15, Indy Humane offers a Parent and Me volunteer program, where people can walk dogs and play with cats.

“We have a summer camp and a Parent and Me volunteer program. Rolph is a favorite among the kids in the program, and he loves them too,” Trennepohl said.

Also at the library, a book drive will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis. Donations of new or used books can be made at any library branch.

“At the library, we’re all about building community,” North said. “Everything we offer is free, making it accessible for everyone.”