Light check begins for Monument Circle holiday display

Lights are displayed Oct. 15, 2019, on a floor at the Indiana State Fairgrounds as electrical workers check the bulbs and wiring that create the Circle of Lights on Monument Circle for the holidays. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A sure sign that the holidays are nearing, crews on Tuesday began checking the bulbs for the Circle of Lights presentation on Monument Circle.

At the Indiana State Fairgrounds, retired electricians from International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 481 checked each bulb and inspected all of the wires, making replacements as needed.

Some 4,784 LED bulbs in multiple colors make up the display.

IBEW representatives said it’s important to make sure everything is working properly for the moment when the switch is flipped.

Lance Bradbury, a business representative for the IBEW Local 481, said, “It’s the Soldiers and Sailors Monument, so we use different colors to represent each branch of the armed services. So, we have green for the Army, clear for the Air Force, blue for the Navy, yellow for the Coast Guard and red for the Marines.”

IBEW crews will begin putting up the display Nov. 16. on Monument Circle. The lighting ceremony will be Nov. 29.