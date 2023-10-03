Light For Levi Foundation teeing up for annual golf outing and fundraiser

Levi Chisholm and his family pose for a photo. Levi fell in a pool and suffered a brain injury when he was two years old. The Light for Levi Foundation raises money to help families in similar situations. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, the Light For Levi Foundation will hold its third annual golf outing and fundraiser. The foundation’s motto is to “unite the light.”

The foundation began after the Zionsville toddler’s fight for life garnered attention and prayers from around the world in 2021. In November 2020, 2-year-old Levi Chisholm fell in a pool and suffered a brain injury. Levi survived, and the Light for Levi Foundation now raises money to help families facing similar situations.

This Thursday and Friday, people are encouraged to help the cause by getting involved in special fundraising events.

According to the foundation’s Facebook page, there is a Welcome Reception Dinner and Event at 6 p.m. Thursday at Wahlburgers in Carmel. Celebrity chef Paul Wahlberg will be at the event, which will include dinner and live music from Matt Record.

A graphic promoting the 2023 Light for Levi Foundation dinner and reception at Wahlburgers in Carmel. (Provided Photo/Light For Levi Foundation)

Tickets to the dinner can be purchased at the event and cost $50. People under 21 years old can attend for free.

The Light for Levi golf outing is on Friday at the Eagle Creek Golf Club, 8802 W. 56th St., Indianapolis. Online registration is still open — click here to sign up.

Hole sponsorships are also available.

The foundation says benefits to being a hole sponsor include “a logo at the hole, social media highlights, logo at the event, two free tickets to the Whalburgers welcome reception event, and a window decal.”

It costs $500 to become a hole sponsor. Click here to purchase a sponsorship or learn more.

The organization says seven hole sponsors are equal to one scholarship for a family with a child impacted by a brain injury.

According to the foundation, $40,700 of this year’s $100,000 goal has already been raised.

All proceeds will go towards our 2024 Light For Levi Foundation Scholarship program, which helps families with children impacted by brain injuries. Two families are chosen every month at random and awarded $3,500. The organization hopes to keep the scholarship program running strong and make a bigger impact helping more families in the future.

Graphic showing the Light for Levi Foundation fundraising total. (Provided Photo/Light For Levi Foundation)

People who can’t attend the events can still participate in a silent auction that is now open to the public. Many items can be shipped within the U.S.

People can also help the foundation reach its goal by donating on the Light For Levi Foundation page or by sharing their social media pages to help spread the word.

The foundation said: “If you are considering donating, we are asking for a donation of $13 in honor of Levi, and if you want to share tag us and use hashtag #13forLevi. Levi was born on 1/13/2019 and 13 has been his number.”