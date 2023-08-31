Light show spectacle shines in Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A stunning show of light and color will make its official debut Thursday at the Palladium in Carmel.

As darkness falls each evening, a projected light display will bathe the signature performing arts showplace in what leaders describe as “architectural cinema.”

The system, dubbed “Palladiscope,” uses the walls, columns, and other surfaces of the Palladium as a kind of three-dimensional movie screen, showing an ever-evolving series of scenes. The city says the system has 12 different projectors and customized software.

The first show is titled “Eos: The First Dawn.” Showtimes start at 9 p.m. on Thursday, and the first performance will change through the season as nightfall happens earlier. The show is set to run four times each night – each half hour through 11 p.m.

A special holiday display is scheduled from mid-November-February.

The creative effort to put the show together includes Blockhouse Studios in Bloomington. The company specializes in the kind of large-scale digital displays that make up Palladiscope.

You may have already seen the studio’s work across Indiana. Previous projects include the Harvest Nights and the ceiling of Clowes Pavilion, both at Newfields.

Blockhouse describes the Palladium show as a story of Eos, “the Greek goddess of the dawn who summons the sunrise in her enchanted gown; and her two siblings Helios, the joyous sun god, and Selene, goddess of the moon. Breathtaking colors trace the building, transforming it with dream-like projections.”

The studio says the projectors are mounted on other parts of the performing arts complex, including the Tarkington and James Building, across Carter Green from the Palladium.

Blockhouse says the projectors can each put out 20,000 lumens of light and are protected from the elements in weather-proof housings.

Funding for the project comes from the Carmel Redevelopment Commission and Hamilton County Tourism.