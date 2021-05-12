Local

Light show to honor former Pacers coach, radio analyst Bobby ‘Slick’ Leonard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A light show to honor former Pacers head coach Bobby “Slick” Leonard will happen Wednesday night on Monument Circle.

A projection will be displayed on the side of the AES Indiana Building from 10:03-11:59 p.m. Wednesday as part of the Shining A Light effort that gives light shows nightly.

Leonard died April 13 at the age of 88. He coached the Pacers to three American Basketball Association championships in the 1970s and served as the team’s radio analyst for several years.

Before Wednesday’s light show, Pacers Sports & Entertainment was hosting a celebration of life for Leonard at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.