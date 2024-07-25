Lightning believed to be cause of large fire at apartment building

An Indiana Department of Transportation camera near the I-465 interchange for I-69 on the northeast side of Indianapolis shows a large fire in a building at Bayview Club Apartments. (Image from Video Provided)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A lightning strike was believed to be the cause of a large fire at an apartment building Wednesday night on the northeast side, a spokeswoman for Indianapolis Fire Department says.

Crews from Indianapolis and Lawrence fire departments helped to tamp the blaze that had flames and smoke rising above the roof of the Bayview Club Apartments building. No one was hurt, but 35 people have been displaced.

Firefighters were called about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday to the fire in the 7600 block of Bayview Club Drive. The apartments are in a commercial area near East 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

The scene played out on an Indiana Department of Transportation traffic camera near the I-465 interchange for I-69, and numerous motorists shared photos on social media as they passed on I-465.

The American Red Cross was on the scene to help the displaced residents.

Rita Reith, the Indianapolis Fire Department spokeswoman, also said crews carried a dog to safety from the inferno.

Bayview Club Apartments were built in 2004, according to Apartments.com. The facility has more than 230 units.

