Lights at the Brickyard canceled for 2020

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Lights at the Brickyard won’t be happening this year.
The annual event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been canceled.
Track officials say end-of-season testing and track maintenance led to the decision.
We appreciate everyone who has come out to celebrate the holiday season with us in recent years. It has been a pleasure to share such a special time of year with our fans,” track officials said in a statement.
On Tuesday morning, IMS announced track testing plans for October 28 and 29.
Fans will be able to attend the testing for free by entering Gate 2 and taking a temperature screening.