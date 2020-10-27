Lights at the Brickyard canceled for 2020

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Lights at the Brickyard won’t be happening this year.

The annual event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been canceled.

Track officials say end-of-season testing and track maintenance led to the decision.

We appreciate everyone who has come out to celebrate the holiday season with us in recent years. It has been a pleasure to share such a special time of year with our fans,” track officials said in a statement.

On Tuesday morning, IMS announced track testing plans for October 28 and 29.

Fans will be able to attend the testing for free by entering Gate 2 and taking a temperature screening.