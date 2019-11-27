Lights at the Brickyard gets underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Lights at the Brickyard opens Wednesday, just in time for Thanksgiving.

It’s a two-mile lights course through the Brickyard and the historic oval.

More than 3 million lights are on display and the best part is that, if it’s cold, you just stay in your car and take in the beautiful lights.

Standard lane admission is $25 per car Monday through Wednesday. On Thursday through Sunday, it’s $30 at the gate.

