Lilly Endowment names next president

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The board of directors of Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment Inc. has elected Jennett Hill as its next president, succeeding Clay Robbins. Hill assumes the role February 2. Robbins will remain the endowment’s chair and chief executive officer.

Hill is senior vice president and general counsel for Citizens Energy Group. The philanthropic organization says Hill was a partner at the law firm Faegre Baker Daniels, which is now Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLC. While at FBD, Hill practiced nonprofit and tax-exempt law.

“With her keen intellect, impeccable character, relevant experience and gracious manner, Jennett will be a valuable addition to the Endowment’s leadership team,” said Robbins. “Her commitments to her faith and to furthering the aims and values of the dndowment’s founders in contemporary contexts will serve well the Endowment and the causes it seeks to advance. I am most eager for her to begin her new role at the endowment early next year.”

Hill is a member of several boards, including the Allen Whitehill Clowes Charitable Foundation Inc., Arthur Jordan Foundation, Indiana Energy Association and Riley Children’s Foundation.