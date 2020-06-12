Lilly leaders speak up in advance of ‘Indy Day of Solidarity’ broadcast on WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is a reckoning in our country.

Dave Ricks, chief executive officer of Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co., says that “we must confront these problems now, and we must confront them head-on.”

“I’m wearing a black hoodie. I run outside freely because I exercise during the quarantine. I can drive my car without fear of being pulled over. All things I know some of you can’t experience. I’m wearing that today to recognize that,” Ricks said in a YouTube video posted by Lilly.

Ricks spoke in advance of “Indy Day of Solidarity – We Stand Together.” The unprecedented virtual, 30-minute event will air at noon Saturday on WISH-TV, WISHTV.com and the WISH-TV Facebook page. Radio One and the Indianapolis Recorder also will air the program.

The program will include messages from Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, Indianapolis City-County Council member and Boys & Girls Club CEO Maggie Lewis, Kennedy King Memorial Institute Executive Director Darryl Lockett, journalist Angela Cain, and Lilly’s Ricks.

Lilly employees heard a message on standing together to demand equality for everyone.In the video, some Lilly employees say:

“I stand in solidarity today because I can no longer hide my pain and anger.”

“I stand in solidarity today because I too am not OK.”

“I stand in solidarity today because I want my sons to know their lives matter.”

“I stand in solidarity today because I must be part of this solution because I am tired of being seen as part of the problem.”

The message came after weeks of protests in Indianapolis and throughout the U.S on police brutality and systemic racism.

News 8 spoke to Joy Fitzgerald, Lilly’s chief diversity and inclusion officer. “It takes courage so let me be clear: It starts there. And, I want to acknowledge that a lot of people right now are in pain. We have a pandemic and now we have this issue of institutionalized racism and we have seen the unfortunate events happen all over the world.”

As for what Hoosiers think, Terrance Withers, of Indianapolis, told News 8, “I feel like it’s something that’s needed. We need to stand together, especially in times like this.”

Maudy Wright, of Indianapolis, said, “I think that’s absolutely amazing. I think it’s time that people start opening their eyes.”

Lilly is encouraging people to take these steps Saturday:

Wear black to symbolize the dark time we’re living in – with the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting minorities disproportionately and recent acts of deadly violence against African Americans.

Take time to read, think and reflect on the kind of community you want – and what you can learn or change to help us get there.

Reach out to someone different from you. Ask questions about each other’s journey through life: how are you similar, and how have your experiences been different?

Speak out. Promote “Indy Day of Solidarity – We Stand Together” by sharing Lilly’s social media posts on your social media accounts.

In addition, Lilly asked everyone to take time out to reflect on the type of community they want.

