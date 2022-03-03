Local

Limited tickets available to watch NFL Scouting Combine up-close at Lucas Oil Stadium

by: Aleah Hordges
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – For the first time, the National Football League will allow fans to watch up-close in the lower section during the combine from March 3-6.

This marks the 35th anniversary of the event at Lucas Oil Stadium where college athletes show off their skills in hopes to be drafted into the NFL.

Event Content and Presentation representative for the NFL Katie Conklin said there will be 10,000 fans attending each day.

Here is the schedule:

Thursday, March 3: from 4-11 p.m. — tight ends, quarterbacks, and wide receivers
Friday, March 4: from 4-11 p.m. — offensive linemen and running backs
Saturday, March 5: from 4-11 p.m. — defensive linemen and linebackers
Sunday, March 6: from 2-7:30 p.m. — defensive backs

Tickets for the NFL Scouting Combine are sold out and there is limited walk up tickets available.

Fans can also see the Colts Super Bowl XLI Vince Lombardi Trophy, view all 55 Super Bowl rings and more.

