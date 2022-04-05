Local

Lineup for 2022 Symphony on the Prairie concert series announced

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lineup is out for the 2022 season of Kroger Symphony on the Prairie.

The concert season begins June 24 at the Conner Prairie Amphitheatre.

The lineup includes 10 performance by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, as well as appearances by Melissa Etheridge and Three Dog Night. Returning to the stage are crowd favorites Arrival from Sweden: Music of ABBA, Face 2 Face: Tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John, and One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen & the Works.

Tickets to the general public go on sale April 12 and will be available online and at central Indiana Kroger stores.