Lisa’s Girls officially launches in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV’s evening anchor, Alexis Rogers, is officially launching her non-profit.

She is the co-founder of Lisa’s Girls, along with her sisters. They hope to inspire the next generation of leaders by providing tools for people in Indianapolis and online.

“We are excited to get this community grounded in Indianapolis, and it will also be available online,” Rogers said.

On Sunday, Lisa’s girls held free breakout sessions with special guests.

“There are so many girls and women that have opened up today and learning new skills, and they are really taking away a lot. They made new relationship, and I am really excited,” said Mia Rogers, co-founder of Lisa’s Girls.

Organizers said girls and women of color make up more than 50% of the U.S. population. “It is imperative to cultivate experiences and provide a tool that shifts the lens of leadership to one that is intersectional and culturally inclusive.”

According to their website, Lisa’s Girls is “creating intergenerational change towards empowering, culturally diverse spaces.”

Keep up with future Lisa’s Girls events by visiting www.Lisasgirls.com.