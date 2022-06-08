List Bio breaks ground on $125M Fishers facility

FISHERS, Ind. (Inside INDiana Business) — List Biotherapeutics Inc. has broken ground on a 110,000-square-food contract manufacturing facility in Fishers. The company announced plans last fall to invest $125 million to build a laboratory and production plant in the Fishers Life Science and Innovation Park.
List Bio says it plans to hire 210 employees for the Fishers facility.
The company, a subsidiary of South Korea-based Genome & Co., specializes in biologics manufacturing. The facility will produce microbiomes, a beneficial bacteria used to target a variety of diseases or conditions.
The company says the facility will offer an end-to-end manufacturing solution from early-stage development to late-stage clinical trials and commercialization in the pharmaceutical space.
Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.