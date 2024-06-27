Lita Ford, Buddy Guy added to Hoosier Lottery Free Stage lineup
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fair on Thursday announced additional concerts for the 2024 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, including blues legend Buddy Guy and iconic rocker Lita Ford.
The lineup now includes:
- 84 – Van Halen Tribute | Tuesday, Aug. 6
- Buddy Guy | Wednesday, Aug. 7
- Latino-Fest feat. Con La Sonora Dinamita de Colombia | Tuesday, Aug. 13
- Lita Ford | Saturday, Aug. 17
Other performers scheduled to play at the free stage include soul music icon Gladys Knight, country singer Gary Allan, R&B trio Bell Biv Devoe, Gospel singer Yolanda Adams, and California alt-rock band Sublime with Rome.
Ticket info
All shows at the free stage are free with fair admission and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of reserved viewing area tickets for these concerts will be available in July.
The 2024 Indiana State Fair is set to open on Friday, Aug. 2 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 18. The state fair will be closed on Mondays.
For more information, visit www.indianastatefair.com.
Enter to win an All-Inclusive Indiana State Fair Prize Package
The Hoosier Lottery invites fairgoers 18 and up to enter the free myLOTTERY All-Inclusive Indiana State Fair Prize Package contest. Six grand prize winners will receive state fair tickets, parking, Fair Bucks, the opportunity to see a concert at the Free Stage, and a Hoosier Lottery prize pack.
Enter by signing up to become a myLottery member or confirm your existing account at HoosierLottery.com/StateFair by July 8, 2024.