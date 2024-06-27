Lita Ford, Buddy Guy added to Hoosier Lottery Free Stage lineup

American guitarist, singer, and songwriter Lita Ford will appear at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair on Aug. 17, 2024. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fair)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Fair on Thursday announced additional concerts for the 2024 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, including blues legend Buddy Guy and iconic rocker Lita Ford.

The lineup now includes:

84 – Van Halen Tribute | Tuesday, Aug. 6

Buddy Guy | Wednesday, Aug. 7

Latino-Fest feat. Con La Sonora Dinamita de Colombia | Tuesday, Aug. 13

Lita Ford | Saturday, Aug. 17

Other performers scheduled to play at the free stage include soul music icon Gladys Knight, country singer Gary Allan, R&B trio Bell Biv Devoe, Gospel singer Yolanda Adams, and California alt-rock band Sublime with Rome.

Ticket info

All shows at the free stage are free with fair admission and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. A limited number of reserved viewing area tickets for these concerts will be available in July.

The 2024 Indiana State Fair is set to open on Friday, Aug. 2 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 18. The state fair will be closed on Mondays.

For more information, visit www.indianastatefair.com.

Enter to win an All-Inclusive Indiana State Fair Prize Package

The Hoosier Lottery invites fairgoers 18 and up to enter the free myLOTTERY All-Inclusive Indiana State Fair Prize Package contest. Six grand prize winners will receive state fair tickets, parking, Fair Bucks, the opportunity to see a concert at the Free Stage, and a Hoosier Lottery prize pack.

Enter by signing up to become a myLottery member or confirm your existing account at HoosierLottery.com/StateFair by July 8, 2024.