Little League International: Whitestown home to next HQ

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 12:14 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 12:14 AM EDT

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) -- Little League International announced Saturday its central region headquarters will move to Whitestown, not Zionsville, as had been announced in November. 

Zionsville was chosen last year our of three finalists in the running for the multimillion dollar facility.

After an issue earlier this year with development, plans to build the headquarters in Zionsville fell through. 

The central region had previously been headquartered in Indianapolis, but a spokesperson said they're working out of a temporary office in Carmel until the new headquarters is established. 

On Saturday, no details were shared on a timeline for relocation or a possible site in Whitestown.

