LIVE BLOG: Cancelations, dangerous roads as snow hits central Indiana

by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter weather is impacting Indiana. We’ll track the latest developments here throughout the day on Thursday.

Update 7:39 a.m.

Indiana State Police Troopers at the Evansville post are noting icy conditions on I-69.

Update 7:31 a.m.

Indiana State Police in Lowell have provided information regarding trooper response on Wednesday.

Update 7:28 p.m.

News 8’s Hanna Mordoh is seeing varied road conditions on I-465 and I-69.

Update 7:24 a.m.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says an INDOT plow truck has rolled over in the 9100 block of E. State Road 32. That’s near Western Boone Junior-Senior High School. All lanes are shut down. BCSO is asking to avoid the area for the next hour. INDOT says the driver is okay.

