LIVE BLOG: Cancelations, dangerous roads as snow hits central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter weather is impacting Indiana. We’ll track the latest developments here throughout the day on Thursday.

Update 7:39 a.m.

Indiana State Police Troopers at the Evansville post are noting icy conditions on I-69.

Pike: Troopers are reporting ice is starting to cover I-69. pic.twitter.com/H9qXGXNtsW — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) February 3, 2022

Update 7:31 a.m.

Indiana State Police in Lowell have provided information regarding trooper response on Wednesday.

Here are Wednesday's totals from 12am-11:59pm. Troopers responded to

84 crashes (12 injury 72 property)

41 Slide offs

115 Assist motorists

1 Impaired Driver Arrest (Struck Trooper Car)

Dispatch- Thousands of phone calls! pic.twitter.com/2sXqeKdffj — Sgt. Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) February 3, 2022

Update 7:28 p.m.

News 8’s Hanna Mordoh is seeing varied road conditions on I-465 and I-69.

Here’s what I-69 SB from Fishers to Indy looks like right now @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/7WOlp41TwM — Hanna Mordoh (@HannaMordoh) February 3, 2022

This is I-465 SB near Brookville Rd on the Southeast side. Best road conditions yet. pic.twitter.com/eDwCA8hDvE — Hanna Mordoh (@HannaMordoh) February 3, 2022

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says an INDOT plow truck has rolled over in the 9100 block of E. State Road 32. That’s near Western Boone Junior-Senior High School. All lanes are shut down. BCSO is asking to avoid the area for the next hour. INDOT says the driver is okay.