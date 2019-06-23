LIVE BLOG: Thousands without power as severe weather moves through central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Severe weather on Sunday was threatening parts of central Indiana.

5:37 p.m.

IPL is reporting 8,148 customers without power.

Duke Energy is reporting 17,740 customers without power. More than 7,000 of those customers are in Monroe County.

And REMC is reporting 3,260 customers without power in Brown, Johnson, Monroe, Morgan and Owen counties.

4:43 p.m.

Duke Energy is reporting 19,175 customers without power across Indiana.

IPL is reporting 9,371 customers without power.

And REMC is reporting 5,519 customers without power, including 2,000 in Brown County and 1,600 in Morgan County.

4 p.m.

Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Henry, Madison and Marion counties remained under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m.

Reports of damage received by the National Weather Service included trees damaged or uprooted in Clay and Greene counties. In Brown County, large tree limbs were reported snapped along State Road 46.

Duke Energy was reporting more than 16,000 customers without power around Indiana, including 7,400 in Monroe County.

Indianapolis Power & Light was reporting 7,500 customers without power. =

Are you seeing severe weather in your area? Email your photos with information on the location from a safe place to newsdesk@wishtv.com