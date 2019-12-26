Live Christmas tree drop-off to begin Thursday at Indy parks

Disregarded trees lay on a pile as municipal workers grind Christmas trees from the past holiday season in a wood-chipper at a community park in Warminster, Penn., on Feb. 6, 2019. (Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –The city’s Department of Public Works and Indy Parks will accept live Christmas trees for recycling beginning Thursday at several locations.

Marion County residents can drop off trees that are free of ornaments, tinsel, tree stands and other decorations through Jan. 31. Each of these parks will have designated drop-off sites:

Broad Ripple Park, 1610 Broad Ripple Ave.

Ellenberger Park, 5301 E. St. Clair St/

Garfield Park, 2432 Conservatory Drive.

Gustafson Park, 3110 Moller Road.

Krannert Park, 605 S. High School Road.

Northwestway Park, 5253 W. 62nd St.

Perry Park, 451 E. Stop 11 Road.

Riverside Park, 2420 E. Riverside Drive.

Sahm Park, 6801 E. 91st St.

The Indianapolis live-tree recycling service recycles trees for sustainable landscaping resources, such as mulch and soil blends.