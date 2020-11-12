Mayor Joe Hogsett, Marion County health officials announce new COVID-19 restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and county health officials provided updates on COVID-19.

On Thursday morning, Marion County leaders implemented new restrictions in the fight against the virus.

By Nov. 30, all schools in Marion County will be virtual.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 16 at 12:01 a.m., the newly announced Marion County restrictions will go into effect.

Capacity limits have been pulled back as seating capacity in bars, restaurants and gyms and other fitness facilities. Capacity inside bars will be 25%, inside seating capacity in restaurants will 50% and capacity in gyms will be 25%.

However, outdoor seating capacity for both bars and restaurants can remain at 100%. Tables at bars and restaurants will be capped at six people.

Also, concerts, movies, fairs, festivals, weddings, wedding receptions, conventions and sporting events will be limited to 25% capacity.

Social gatherings over 25 people are banned. Buffets, salad bars and karaoke are also banned.

Religious services are limited to 75% capacity. Private clubs and fraternal organizations are limited to 25% capacity.

Libraries, funeral homes, swimming pools and food courts inside of shopping malls are limited to 50% capacity.

Marion County will require a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours in order to visit a long-term care facility.

Also, Hogsett implored people to limit holiday travel and Thanksgiving gatherings as a way to fight against the virus.