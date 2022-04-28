Local

Live Nation offering $25 tickets during Concert Week 2022

A general view of a rock gig from the back of the venue showing the backs of the heads of the audience and arms raised towards the brightly lit stage at O2 Academy on December 3, 2009 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mark Holloway/Redferns)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Music lovers can pick up discounted tickets to dozens of concerts next week during Live Nation’s Concert Week ticket special.

Live Nation will offer $25 tickets to shows at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Lucas Oil Stadium, Old National Centre, Ruoff Music Center, and TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

Artists include, but are not limited to, Backstreet Boys, Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe, Dierks Bentley, Josh Groban, Rod Stewart, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, and Zac Brown Band.

The flat $25 price includes taxes and fees, according to Live Nation.

Tickets will be available online beginning May 4 at 10 a.m. through May 10, or while supplies last.