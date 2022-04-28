Local

Live Nation offering $25 tickets during Concert Week 2022

A general view of a rock gig from the back of the venue showing the backs of the heads of the audience and arms raised towards the brightly lit stage at O2 Academy on December 3, 2009 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mark Holloway/Redferns)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Music lovers can pick up discounted tickets to dozens of concerts next week during Live Nation’s Concert Week ticket special.

Live Nation will offer $25 tickets to shows at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Lucas Oil Stadium, Old National Centre, Ruoff Music Center, and TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.

Artists include, but are not limited to, Backstreet Boys, Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe, Dierks Bentley, Josh Groban, Rod Stewart, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, and Zac Brown Band.

The flat $25 price includes taxes and fees, according to Live Nation.

Tickets will be available online beginning May 4 at 10 a.m. through May 10, or while supplies last.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Republican candidates vie for chance to flip NW Indiana seat in Congress

Indiana News /

Indiana couple charged after infant son starves to death

Indiana News /

Person dies in 1-vehicle crash on I-69 in Fishers

Local /

Biden seeks $33B for Ukraine, signaling long-term commitment

International /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.