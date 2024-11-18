Lizton man dies after getting trapped under tractor

NORTH SALEM, Ind. (WISH) — A Lizton man is dead after getting trapped under a tractor on Thursday, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said in a Friday news release.

At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Hendrick’s County deputies responded to a report of a death in the 4300 block of North State Road 75, which is just south of North Salem.

Investigators believe a witness observed his neighbor’s tractor running with the headlights on, but no one was visible on the seat of the tractor. When the witness went to investigate, he observed an unresponsive man stuck underneath the frame of the tractor. The witness immediately dialed 911 for help, but the man, identified as Benjamin Love, 49, of Lizton, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s Office, Love was the owner of the property where the incident occurred. Love and his family were still residing near Lizton while they prepared to establish a residence at the North Salem property.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office and the Hendricks County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident. No foul play is suspected.