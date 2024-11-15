L.L. Bean to open Indianapolis store on Friday

A selection of items from L.L. Bean available for purchase in the winter of 2022. Indiana fans of outdoor retailer L.L. Bean will be able to buy their favorite boots and flannels in person when the Maine-based chain opens a store in Indianapolis this fall. (Provided Photo/L.L. Bean)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana fans of outdoor retailer L.L. Bean will be able to buy their favorite boots and flannels in person when the Maine-based chain opens a store in Indianapolis on Friday.

The store — Indiana’s first — is located at The Shoppes at Rivers Edge, 4050 E. 82nd St., on the city’s north side.

L.L. Bean will kick off its two-day “grand opening weekend” with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m. Friday, followed by a $10,000 contribution to The Jordan YMCA of Greater Indianapolis.

Highlights of L.L. Bean’s grand opening weekend include:

Free custom laces for your Bean Boots

Free treats at the trail mix bar

Family activities & games

$50 gift card giveaway

Photo ops with the famous L.L. Bean Bootmobile

On Friday and Saturday, the first 100 people in line each morning will receive a $50 L.L. Bean gift card. Customers must be 18 or older to receive a gift card. The cards will be available first-come, first-served.

