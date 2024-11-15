L.L. Bean to open Indianapolis store on Friday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana fans of outdoor retailer L.L. Bean will be able to buy their favorite boots and flannels in person when the Maine-based chain opens a store in Indianapolis on Friday.
The store — Indiana’s first — is located at The Shoppes at Rivers Edge, 4050 E. 82nd St., on the city’s north side.
L.L. Bean will kick off its two-day “grand opening weekend” with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:45 a.m. Friday, followed by a $10,000 contribution to The Jordan YMCA of Greater Indianapolis.
Highlights of L.L. Bean’s grand opening weekend include:
- Free custom laces for your Bean Boots
- Free treats at the trail mix bar
- Family activities & games
- $50 gift card giveaway
- Photo ops with the famous L.L. Bean Bootmobile
On Friday and Saturday, the first 100 people in line each morning will receive a $50 L.L. Bean gift card. Customers must be 18 or older to receive a gift card. The cards will be available first-come, first-served.
