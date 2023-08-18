LL Cool J cancels Indianapolis concert

LL Cool J arrives at the 12th Annual John Varvatos Stuart House Benefit at John Varvatos Boutique on Sunday, April 26, 2015, in West Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — LL Cool J is bringing The F.O.R.C.E (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Tour to cities across the U.S., but Indianapolis is no longer on the list.

The hip-hop legend launched the tour — which has Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Method Man & Redman, Ice T, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony performing in select cities — in Baltimore on August 11.

In April, LL Cool J announced plans to perform in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, Aug. 20.

News 8 checked the Ticketmaster website Friday morning and found a message saying the event was canceled, but a reason was not provided. The Indianapolis date is no longer listed on The F.O.R.C.E. website.

LL Cool J: The F.O.R.C.E. Live cancellation page on the Ticketmaster website. (WISH Photo)

Ticketmaster says ticketholders can expect refunds within 30 days.

LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith, has been on the hip-hop scene since the 1980s. His song “All I Have,” featuring Jennifer Lopez, was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks in 2003. He has eight songs that made the Billboard Top 10 and a total two dozen songs that topped the charts.

News 8 has reached out to organizers for more details.