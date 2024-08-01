Local Arby’s owner donates $25,000 to Westfield Police Department’s K-9 initiative

Westfield PD will use the donation used to purchase and train a new K9 officer. (Photo provided/Arby's)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — The Westfield Police Department has received a $25,000 donation from the AES Restaurant Foundation to purchase and train a brand-new K9 officer. The Zionsville-based Foundation saw the GoFundMe efforts on a local Facebook page and stepped up to provide the final donation that will allow WPD to add and enhance the K-9 program.

The AES Restaurant Foundation was started by the CEO and COO of the AES Restaurant Group to strengthen, enhance, and enrich the lives of people in the communities the group calls home.

“Our Foundation exists to give back and live one of our core values: Make a Difference,” AES Restaurant Group CEO John Wade said. “When we saw this opportunity to support the Police Department and the community of Westfield, we knew we needed to provide the balance of the funds for this worthwhile campaign.”

The initiative could not have come at a better time, as the AES Restaurant Group is breaking ground this week on a brand-new Arby’s location in Westfield.

“We are so excited to finally have a restaurant in our own backyard,” AES Restaurant Group COO Jay Bedrosian said. “With multiple members of our leadership team residing in Westfield, we cannot wait to bring the AES restaurant experience to the Arby’s on Chatham Commons Boulevard this fall.”

In recognition of the donation, Sgt. Dewey Abney, head of the K-9 program for WPD, granted the donor the honor of naming the K9 officer. The AES Foundation’s Board of Directors has chosen the name “RB.” A formal donation ceremony was held on Monday at the Westfield Police Department.