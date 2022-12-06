Local

Local author to hold self-publishing workshops

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local woman is on a mission to help others share their stories.

Shar’ron Mason, a licensed marriage and family therapist, debuted her self-published book ‘Marriage Ain’t for Punks’ about five years ago to help strengthen couples and transform relationships. She has self-published five books and is now hosting workshops in Indianapolis to walk people through their own process.

“I know how being an author has helped open doors and kind of builds that credibility,” Mason said.

Instead of seeking a traditional publishing company, she took the self-publishing route.

“I don’t believe you should have to reinvent the wheel. I don’t think we should have to stress about publishing, being overwhelmed,” Mason said.

Mason says self-publishing allowed her to have complete creative control of her book.

“I know how I experienced it, and it was hard. I talk to them about the mistakes I made along the way. I talk to them about the things they need to prepare,” said Mason.

She holds group style discussions about the process of writing and other important fundamentals. Latonya Brown attended a session early this year.

“She literally walks you through from A to Z on publishing your book,” Brown said.

After four months of writing and organizing, she released her first book “Courageous Love Workbook” over the summer.

“I walk them [readers] through the different stages I went through as a family member, and I talk about the restoration as to my mother being in recovery and walking through her steps before her passing,” Brown said.

DataUSA, an online search engine, estimates that only 6% of authors in the U.S. are Black or African American. For Brown, the option to self-publish was one less barrier she had to overcome.

“It is important for black authors to have a space because oftentimes we go unheard or are pushed to the back burner,” Brown said.

She encourages other aspiring authors to step out in faith.

“What is your purpose? If God is telling you to write that book, it’s time for you to write. You invest in yourself. You sew that seed and allow it to flourish and blossom into something great,” Brown said.

The last session for the Self-Publishing 101: Transforming Writers into Authors workshop is Dec. 11th at MCL Restaurant & Bakery Speedway. The event begins at 4 p.m.

For more information to register and reserve a spot, click here. Virtual attendance options are also available.