Local basketball league produces NBA talent

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Basketball is a fan favorite in Indiana. One local family created a league that continues to grow.

The Basketball League said they use the love of basketball to bring the community together.

“That’s what our family is about serving the community and reaching out and helping out people in different ways and we’re just using basketball to do that now,” said Evelyn Magley, the first Black woman to own a professional sports league.

Magley and her family have watched the Indianapolis-based league grow to 38 teams in four regions of the United States. IBL recently launched a super league in Canada adding six more teams to the roster.

“I see these young men as being like my son. I want them to know that we see them as a person. They’re not just athletes. We see them as being people. We have financial literacy classes to be able to help them with their life skills. Each team is required to have a chaplain. We’re not religious in nature, but a chaplain, a psychologist, psychiatrist counselor to be able to have a place for these young men to be able to express themselves in a safe place.”

IBL is not just about fame. Magley’s husband David says the goal of their organization is to touch lives.

“We have three teams in Indiana. I would challenge you to go to a Kokomo, Lebanon, or Medora, Indiana game and not be totally smitten by the guys. Our players are wonderful, their stories are great, the energy – the games are fun,” David explained. “I love the NBA. It’s the highest level in the world, but you’re not getting close to those kids. Our kids are not allowed to leave the court 20 minutes after the game. They’re engaging with fans, they get to know them. It’s a chance to be around real pro athletes.”

The Magleys say some IBL players are now competing in the G League and four former players are playing in the NBA.

The Basketball League is looking for sponsorships. Contact them to donate.