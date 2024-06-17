Local broadcasting great Tony Lamont makes Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the smoothest voices in all of America nearly breaks when discussing a new honor. Radio and television veteran Tony Lamont is heading to the Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame.

“It’s on my bucket list,” Lamont shared with viewers during a visit to WISH-TV’s Daybreak. “It always has been, because to be a broadcaster and be in the same market for your entire career… and wanting to be a part of an association that recognizes greatness and just be included in that? That’s amazing to me.”

Lamont’s comment about staying in the same market prompted a question about his decision to stay and serve his home community instead of chasing the bright lights and bigger paychecks of markets like Los Angeles or New York.

“It’s funny you say that. I had offers from both,” he says. He told us family and the love of being a Hoosier kept him here. “I just wanted to be here. I knew the community, I love the folks here.”

Lamont is best known for decades of work in radio, largely with WTLC (106.7 FM) in Indianapolis and on television with the Hoosier Millionaire. He’s still on the air most days, on a shift that returns him to his broadcasting roots in gospel broadcasting.

“I’m on six days a week. I do what’s called a ‘Praise Break’, Monday through Friday (on 1310 AM and 95.1 FM). Then, ‘Saturday Afternoon Praise Party’,” he said. “I also am an educator. I teach at Arsenal Technical High School going into my sixth year.”

Lamont is one of six honorees chosen by the Indiana Broadcasters Association. He will enter the Hall of Fame alongside Paul Page, Dennis Jon Bailey, Ardath Burkhart, longtime WISH-TV news anchor Debby Knox, and former WISH-TV religion news anchor David White.

A recognition luncheon is set for September. Tickets are available here if you would like to attend.