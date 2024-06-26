Local business MOCO Fragrances goes national with Urban Outfitters

Indianapolis, US - June 13, 2016: Urban Outfitters retail location. Urban Outfitters is a chain with a hipster vibe known for on-trend fashions. (Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local fragrance maker Morgan Conner has achieved a significant milestone by partnering with retail giant Urban Outfitters for a nationwide collaboration. Conner, known for her artistic flair as a graphic designer, brings a unique touch to her brand, MOCO Fragrances, with labels featuring thick, fluid typography.

MOCO Fragrances, celebrated for their artisanal scents, offer a variety of aromatic experiences. One of the standout fragrances is the intoxicating Home Grown, which combines hemp, rosemary, and shea butter notes. The brand’s best-seller is inspired by the popular matcha milk drink, featuring sweet green tea and vanilla hints.

Conner’s collaboration with Urban Outfitters began in October of 2023 when the retailer purchased three of MOCO Fragrances’ standard scents. Following the initial purchase, Urban Outfitters proposed an exclusive set of soy-wax candles and incense scents.

“So basically Urban bought three of our standard candle scents back in October and following that, they wanted to do a set of three exclusive candle and incense scents.” Connor said. “We partnered on a moodboard and then came up with three scents: Fairy Dance, Satin Slippers, and Shore Thing.”

The new exclusive scents include:

Fairy Dance: Lime, eucalyptus, and moss

Satin Slippers: Strawberry milk, and orchids

Shore Thing: Warm sand, hibiscus

Priced at $16/incense set and $26/candle, these exclusive scents are now available in Urban Outfitters stores across North America, including the Fashion Mall location, as well as urbanoutfitters.com.

The partnership marks a significant expansion for MOCO Frangrances, bringing Conner’s distinct creations to a wider audience. Her artistic approach to candle making, combined with the backing of a major retailer, sets a promising future for the brand.