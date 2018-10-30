Local business supporting Purdue fan suffering from rare bone cancer Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of Daybreak segment on Oct. 30, 2018. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - One of Purdue University's biggest fans is Tyler Trent.

Trent is suffering from a rare form of bone cancer, which is terminal.

After hearing about Trent, one local business decided to provide some help.

"The Shop" created a special t-shirt.

The designers and owners of The Shop, Brian Kelly and Alex Janeczek, stopped by Daybreak Tuesday.

