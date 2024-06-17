Local chef teams up with TeenWorks for Culinary Arts Summer Boot Camp

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An area nonprofit is teaming up with a local chef to teach high schoolers cooking skills this summer.

This is the second year TeenWorks and Healthy Soul Meal Prep and Catering partnered for the Culinary Arts Summer Boot Camp at the AMP at 16 Tech.

It teaches knife skills, food handling, restaurant management, and other entrepreneurial skills to about 30 teenagers.

More than 500 teenagers are taking part in TeenWorks summer programming across the four cities it serves.

Chef Tawana Gulley at Healthy Soul is one of the supervisors for this year’s program. She sees the students grow over the six weeks the camp runs.

“It is so cool to be working with these kids every day,” Gulley said. “All the different personalities and just being able to teach them life skills and culminate art skills all in one every year. We keep getting more and more awesome kids.”

TeenWorks provides similar experiences to students interested in other industries like child care, parks, and manufacturing. This year it is partnering with about 50 nonprofits across the state

Summer Programs Director Dee Dee Moore says they want kids to explore all their potential career routes including trade schools or college.

“I genuinely believe that you turn into eight different people in a lifetime,” Moore said. “In this imperative stage in their life, career exploration is a big part of what they’re doing. So they have to be exposed to different interests.”

Applications for this summer’s session are closed. They typically open up around December or January every year.