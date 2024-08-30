Local chocolatier closing up shop citing rising cost of cacao

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — SoChatti, an Indianapolis-based chocolatier, has announced on Instagram it will be closing its doors after four and a half years in operation. The company, known for its chocolate flights and classes, cited rising cacao prices and a strategic shift in business focus as the reasons for the closure.

According to The New York Times, over the past decade, cocoa prices hovered around $2,500 per metric ton, but poor West African harvests last year pushed the price to $4,200 per ton by December, a level not seen since the 1970s.

SoChatti expressed gratitude to its customers for their support and shared that it has been a privilege to be part of many special moments. The company will offer two additional in-store purchasing dates with a 25% discount on remaining chocolate and fruit nectar products. The in-store sales will take place on Wednesday, September 4th, and Thursday, September 5th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their location on 1125 E. Brookside Ave #D2 in Indianapolis. Online sales have been discontinued.

The company is also processing refunds for any classes and reservations booked for the remainder of the year. Customers with questions can reach out via email at info@sochatti.com.

While the SoChatti Tasting Room is closing, the team looks forward to exploring new ventures and encourages followers to stay connected via @TrueEssenceFoods.