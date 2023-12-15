Local church transforms middle school into Winter Wonderland

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana families are invited to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit at Saturday’s Winter Wonderland event hosted by New Direction Church.

The event begins at 11 a.m. at Arlington Middle School and organizers promise lots of family fun and some special giveaways.

The first thing many visitors will notice is the inviting aroma of cocoa. Families can follow their noses to the Cocoa Cafe for a chance to sip and warm up from the inside out.

Attendees will have the opportunity to receive a complimentary toy. The free toys will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Adding to the festive atmosphere are opportunities for a photo op with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a diverse Festival of Trees display, while the global treats at the food court cater to a variety of tastes.

Live carolers and a DJ will be there, too, for all attendees to enjoy.

The church is also extending a helping hand with the distribution of 500 free coats for children, along with winter hats and gloves.

As a special highlight, 25 Christmas trees will be given away at the end of the event, giving a chance for participants to bring a piece of the festive holiday spirit home with them.