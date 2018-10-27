Local company creating delicious wines

Local News

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 07:08 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 07:58 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Together with our partners at Indiana Grown, every week a local company making great products is highlighted.

This time, Meredith Easley and Laurin Holzinger of Easley Winery stopped by Daybreak.

They discussed some of their latest and greatest wines and, just in time for Halloween, which wines pair well with candy.

They also talked about  where their wines can be purchased.

To watch the segments, click on the videos.

For more information on Easley Winery, click here.

 

