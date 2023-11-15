Local credit union gives $20,000 to Indiana food banks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local credit union presented giant checks — both in size and amount — to Indiana food banks ahead of Thanksgiving.

Everwise Credit Union gave $20,000 to food banks in Marion and Hamilton counties ahead of Thanksgiving and the holiday season. Representatives from the credit union presented the $10,000 checks to Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank in Noblesville and to Gleaner’s Food Bank on Tuesday.

“No one should go hungry, but unfortunately, food insecurity is a problem found in every community,” Jason Osterhage, president and CEO of Everwise, said. “We want to make a positive impact in the communities where our members live, and these organizations make a big difference for the individuals they serve.”

Everwise Credit Union, formerly Teachers Credit Union, says it is Indiana’s largest credit union with more than $5 billion in assets, over 50 branches throughout Indiana and southwest Michigan, and more than 300,000 members. The company was founded in 1931 and leaders say it has focused on making a positive impact on its members and the community since then.