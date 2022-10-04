Local

Local doctor honored for work with first responders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state is honoring a local doctor who has made a career out of caring for first responders, workers who can suffer a physical toll by being always ready.

Dr. Steven Moffatt, the founder of Public Safety Medical in Indianapolis, was presented with the Sagamore of the Wabash award on Sept. 27 in recognition of his work with public safety professionals.

Moffatt founded Public Safety Medical 30 years ago. Since then, his practice has played a significant role in helping prevent injuries and supporting first responders’ health-related issues across the Hoosier state.

Public Safety Medical evaluates first responders when they are hired. It also provides medical clearances annually for more than 300 agencies that assist more than 13,000 patients. In addition, the practice offers aid to patients exposed to occupational hazards from chemicals and work-induced stress.

Dr. Moffatt says the program also attempts to detect mental health issues and provide referrals for early treatment.

“We want to determine if any underlying medical issues place them at risk from being able to perform their jobs as a police officer or a firefighter. And not only the medical issues, but we are very concerned about any issues involving behavioral health, including episodic depression or post-traumatic stress disorder, which is a huge concern within law enforcement and the fire service across the state of Indiana and the country,” Moffatt said.

The program recently received federal grants from FEMA to look into cancer-related incidents regarding fire services and the impact of covid. Dr. Moffatt says the practice is also expanding its network of doctors. “The first responder multi-physician network is a network of about 50 physicians interested in providing their expertise to first responders in Indiana. Whether it be cardiology, pulmonary, cardiovascular surgery or endocrinology,” said Moffatt.

The Sagamore of the Wabash is an honorary award presented to those who have provided a distinguished service to the governor or to the state. Sagamore recipients include David Letterman and Muhammad Ali.