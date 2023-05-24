Local experts talk TikTok’s impact on fitness goals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Local insights into a trending and potentially risky TikTok fitness challenge known as the 12-3-30 workout.

News 8 recently interviewed Ryan Coleman, the owner of Omni Fitness LLC, a training facility in Indianapolis, to shed light on this popular dieting trend resurfacing on social media this summer.

“Social media can be incredibly misleading when it comes to fitness,” stated Coleman, emphasizing the dangers of relying solely on online trends.

The challenge entails setting a treadmill to a 12% incline and walking at a speed of 3 miles per hour for a duration of 30 minutes. Participants are expected to repeat this workout for 30 consecutive days.

According to Coleman, this workout can potentially help individuals achieve a slim and toned physique while maintaining muscle growth. However, he advises caution when following trends online and stresses the drawbacks associated with fitness aspirations influenced by social media.

“The influence of social media can be detrimental, making fitness goals appear intimidating. While there are numerous challenges one can try, it is essential to consider individual circumstances,” Coleman explained.

Omni Fitness offers valuable tips for individuals aiming to lose weight and maintain a strong physique. These include reducing sugar and carbohydrate intake, adhering to a balanced diet, and practicing intermittent fasting. Coleman also suggests exploring alternative workout options for those prone to knee injuries, such as opting for a walk through a nature trail instead of using a treadmill.

By taking a mindful and informed approach to fitness, individuals can make choices that align with their goals and overall well-being while avoiding potential dangers associated with viral challenges on social media platforms.