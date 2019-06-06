Local Girl Scouts honor 75th anniversary of D-Day at Indy camp

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local Girl Scouts honored the 75th anniversary of D-Day Thursday with a special flag ceremony at an Indianapolis camp.

Nearly 200 girls of all ages gathered at Camp Dellwood to fold flags that were collected last month in partnership with Indiana War Memorials Commission, 500 Festival and Visit Indy.

The ceremony was held in honor of the anniversary of D-Day and was meant to teach the girls proper respect for the U.S. flag.

At the end of the ceremony the Girl Scouts burned the flags and disposed the ashes in a respectful manner.