Local Girl Scouts to receive organization's highest award

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Dozens of local Girl Scouts will receive some of the organization's top awards Saturday morning for taking on some tough topics.

A few of the honorees stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the awards and the missions they are serving.

"In Girl Scouts you can earn a Bronze, a Silver and a Gold (award) and this morning we're honoring about 800 of those girls at a brunch around 9 o'clock at the JW Marriott," explained Girl Scouts of Indianapolis CEO Danielle Shockey. "The Gold Award is the highest award...and that means that they (the girl scouts) are taking action to make the world a better place."

A lot of work goes into receiving the Girl Scout Gold Award. Girls must put in over 80 hours of service toward their individual missions and their work must have a lasting impact.

"So Gold Award in Girl Scouts has to be sustained beyond these girls graduating and going off to do great things," added Shockey.

Eight of this year's Gold Award winners dropped by the Daybreak studios and a couple of them talked more about their work.

